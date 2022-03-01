newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Scientist-turned-artist James O'Hanlon features in his first solo exhibition at the New England's creative hub The Makers Shed across autumn, with an array of work inspired by exploration, discovery and pushing the limits of perception. After moving to the New England region with his family five years ago to start a new job, James says he never imagined switching careers and becoming a freelance artist and illustrator with a nifty sideline in murals. "This region has been the backbone of my creative career and it wouldn't have been possible without the support, enthusiasm and opportunities given to me by local people, businesses and organisations," he says. James said art had been a hobby for most of his career. "[It was] an indulgence when I had spare time and inspiration," he says. "Perhaps because of this, my art has become a means of complete escapism. The subjects of my art are from other worlds and universes, silly ones that probably don't make much sense. "Why? Because I can, and that's the gift that art gives us, isn't it?" James says. In his scientific career, James has spent years exploring the natural world, so it's no surprise that quirky animal characters feature heavily in his work. "I have always admired artists who create their own little worlds to explore and fill them with endearing creatures," he says. "Whether it's the cute clay-formed world of Nick Park's Wallace and Gromit, or the dark and gritty world of comic artists like Greg Capullo and Todd McFarlane [both North American comic book artists], I love getting an insight into the minds and passions of the creators themselves. "Changing the world is difficult in real life, but fictional worlds give us a sandbox to play in and explore new possibilities before we can take the first steps of making change in the real world." Throughout the works in Plan B, art lovers will experience themes of exploration and discovery; small characters encountering new environments and pushing the limits of their perception. "I enjoy creating expressive characters placed in absurd circumstances to explore ideas about how we perceive our own life experiences," James says. "I celebrate underdogs, problem solvers, ugly ducklings, fish out of water, and the just plain unlucky. "I use a range of mediums including acrylics, watercolours, ink, and digital art to tell stories, and hopefully make people smile and quietly guffaw." James said he took the plunge to focus on his art about two years ago just as the pandemic began and with the arrival of his daughter, it has been a hectic two years. "It's not a career path that I would recommend others take," he said. "Nevertheless, it's been an incredible journey so far with many more highs than lows, and experiences I never thought I would have, doing everything from illustrating books to learning how to drive a scissor lift to paint large scale murals. "I'm working hard on being as much an entrepreneur as I am a creative. "As much as I like bringing my own ideas to life, I also enjoy being a service provider and helping other peoples visions come to life! I am looking into the future and am excited about working with more people and organisations to bring some colour and light into their lives and communities," he said. The Plan B works will be on exhibition at The Makers Shed, 123 Grey Street Glen Innes, until May 28.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/a46c3ccb-5b0b-4d72-882b-5eb43399e9c0.jpeg/r0_47_1280_770_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg