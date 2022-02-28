Grappling with growing pains

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

There is a groundswell of vision for the Armidale region right now, but growth comes at a price. I attended a Q&A session run by the New England Visions 2030 Institute recently, which was pulled together by Maria Hitchcock and her fellow think tankers following a session last year that looked at the rapidly increasing real estate values in Armidale. While that increase is significant for investors and the economy, it has meant a shortage of affordable accommodation. And that has broad spread ramifications for us all - not just those who struggle to keep a roof over their head. In fact, according to new research, the flow of people moving from capital cities to Australia's regions has shown clear signs of slowing in the December quarter, and the rising cost of regional property could be to blame. Armidale Regional Council recently consulted with experts to lay the foundation for the mayor's ambitious growth target for the region. Cr Coupland said council now had a clear picture of what needs to be done to "unshackle a local economy that has flatlined over the last 20 years". But while many great minds are working on solutions to issues facing the region, the lack of funds to implement a growth strategy (or simply maintain the status quo) remains an issue for Armidale Regional Council and others across the state. IPARTs recent rate pegging announcement has enraged local MP Adam Marshall, and he has the support of council general managers throughout New England. Councils now have the onerous task of deciding what services they have to cut back in the 2022/23 financial year to keep a balanced budget now their income stream will not rise in line with their costs. It looks like it is shaping up to be another challenging year ahead for us all. Vanessa Arundale Acting Group Editor

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/e5ba9b1f-8c31-4c4a-ae83-238d17c1a6ee.JPG/r0_533_3459_2487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg