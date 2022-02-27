Mind Matters || What is Your Subjective Age?

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

How old do you feel? You can think of your answer as your subjective age. I have felt 39 for many years. Researchers have found that subjective age predicts, to some extent, how long a person will live, just as biological age does. Some experts believe that people vary from day to day in how old they feel. I have not had that experience. My subjective age changes only gradually. Researchers have used artificial intelligence to identify information that points to a person's subjective age and then predicts, roughly, how long the person is likely to live. They have created an online measure. You can find it at https://app.young.ai/mind. The researchers did not include in the online quiz one potent predictor of longevity they uncovered: a question about how satisfying you expect your sex life to be in 10 years. I suppose the researchers did not want to offend anyone by putting that question online. The questionnaire does include a question about how much you expect to be helping others in 10 years. Another question asks whether your health limits your ability to run and to lift heavy weights. Other questions involve the quality of your relationships with others. The researchers hope that their findings about longevity will point to ways for individuals to maintain their health and well-being. I completed the scale and found that I have a lower subjective age than most others who are my biological age. I felt happy with that outcome. One of my goals is to outlive the mean life span for someone born when I was. You might ask: Why do the answers to the questions predict longevity? Answers to some of the questions might show that a person is optimistic. Optimism can help keep a person engaging in good health behaviours, such as exercising and remaining mentally active. Answers to other questions indicate that a person presently is healthy. Current health is a good predictor of future health. Some questions pertain to our sense of feeling connected to others. That connection may give us extra life strength. Think of a wolf in a pack or a bee in a hive. Here's the deal with subjective age: If you feel old, you think and act old -- you avoid challenges, doubt your abilities, stop making new friends. You expect your health to deteriorate -- and it does. Do the opposite, and you might feel younger -- and live longer. Read more Malouff: John Malouff is an Associate Professor at the School of Psychology, University of New England.

