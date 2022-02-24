newsletters, editors-pick-list, news, real estate, for sale, farm, agriculture, rural, property, nsw

Early German settlers established a farm in New England which is to be sold by public auction next month. The impressive grazing property Pinegrove was founded in the 1880s by early German settlers near Armidale. Today there are 97 hectares (241 acres) remaining of the original property which is being marketed as a lifestyle/grazing opportunity 15 minutes from Armidale. READ MORE: The distinctive homestead was constructed from bricks made on the site with a distinctive blue ironstone. It has a double red brick and triple brick all in colonial bond and finish bond style filled with lime mortar. The high ceilings have a mixture of tongue and groove Oregon and wood slats and the skirtings, doors and windows are pine, other parts of the home are constructed of Cedar. The four-bedroom home has been renovated with a mind to keeping its early character and charm. In more recent years a fully renovated kitchen has been added. Adjacent to the kitchen are two living areas, sitting room and formal dining room. The main bedroom has built-ins and ensuite with the remaining three rooms sharing the second bathroom. An eight kilowatt solar system services the home. Extensive renovations have been completed to the Blacksmith's Cottage offering single guest accommodation with open plan living, small kitchen and combustion heater sitting upon the old Bellow Stand. The public auction is to be held at 2/111 Dangar Street, Armidale on March 22. For more information on the property contact the selling agent from Ray White Rural, Lachlan Cullen on 0438 740135. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39XqhrgY6riNnQBs6VEtc8R/fce99345-e8f5-4629-832b-1dd66fe9a4bb.jpg/r0_71_1370_845_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg