GREATER Northern Tiger junior sides return to their home region for vital clashes against Newcastle and Maitland Region Knights Under 16 and 18 teams at Jack Woolaston Oval this Saturday. The Tiger juniors made the long bus trip to Mullumbimby last Saturday, the 16s winning 16-10 while the 18s lost 32-26 to the Northern Rivers Titans. The Darryl Rando-coached 18s then had their chances and led the game three times but succumbed to a 32-26 loss. They had their chances, led 12-6 early, 18-14 at half time and then 22-20 early in the second half before the home team took control and scored two tries for a 32-22 lead. A late try to young Scone prop Jake Clydsdale, his second for the match, gave the Tigers late but it wasn't to be. Earlier, Sam Carr, Campbell Munn and Jack Foley had played important roles in the Tiger 16s win. Halfback Jordan Hamlin was also impressive with a good kicking game. "It was a win," coach Brett Jarrett told Group 4 Media after the game. "Made plenty of errors which is uncharacteristic for them but they were a bit flat maybe from the long trip up here. We were lucky we made a few errors but they (Titans) made more." Tiger Under 18 coach Darryl Rando was disappointed with the six-point loss to the Titans in their third round SLE Laurie Daley Cup match at Les Donnelly Field. "We let another one get away from us," Darryl Rando said after the match. "Just made to many mistakes. We've got a bad habit of every time we score a try we make a mistake from the kickoff. Four times we scored tries today and four times we made a mistake from the kickoff. It's very frustrating." The Tigers looked sharp in the first half and led 6-nil early after Billy Youman pounced on a Callum Dowell grubber. Youman earned the players player award too for a non-stop effort in attack and defence. His effort to run down Makenzie McGarrigal midway through first half was memorable. McGarrigal, playing on the wing for the Titans, had taken an intercept 10m out from his own line and set sail for the Tiger line. Youman chased him for 70m and forced the Titans winger to stop and change direction thus allowing Tiger hooker Junah Warden and a couple of teammates to collar the winger and force him into touch. "He had a big game," Darryl Rando said of players' player award winner Youman. "He worked hard all game. He's not a flash player but you can play him anywhere, second row, prop, in the backs and he does a job for you." The Tiger 16's and 18's now head to fourth round matches at Tamworth's Jack Woolaston Oval this Saturday against the Newcastle and Maitland Region Knights. The Under 16's kick off at 10am and the 18s at 11.20am. COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby. SLE ANDREW JOHNS CUP UNDER 16 GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS 16 (Sam Carr (19), Luke Marco (32), Cooper Meldrum (57) tries, Oscar Atkin 2gls) d NORTHERN RIVERS TITANS 10 (Jackson Bennett (8), Zane Harrison (55) tries, Harrison gl). SLE LAURIE DALEY CUP UNDER 18 NORTHRN RIVERS TITANS 32 (Harry Baker 2, Makenzie McGarrigal, Will James, Jesse Soric, Lachlan Offley tries, Harvey Moase 3, Stevie O'Connor gls) d GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS 26 (Jake Clydsdale 2, Billy Youman, Logan Dalli, Kaleb Hope tries, Hope 3gls).

