latest-news,

Beardy Street Mall will fill with culinary outlets, when the twilight food market returns today - Friday, February 25. As well as food vans, there will also be musicans performing between 5pm and 8.30pm. Three bands will perform at Uralla venue Little Birdie on Saturday, from 7.30pm. The Foundlings will play their original sound of Walcha Cow Punk and are introducing their latest material. Also performing are The Altones and The Florin Arc. Tickets $20. Please contact Bob Anderson (0412 424 718) for bookings or pay at the door, at 36 Hill Street. Armidale's Home Grown Garden Tour is back for its 10th birthday edition on Saturday, February 26 and Sunday, February 27. You are invited into the backyards and community gardens of Armidale's local food growers. The weekend begins with a Welcome to Country at the Armidale Aboriginal Community Garden on Saturday at 9.30am. Then, you can visit the eight gardens over the weekend. They are open for morning sessions between 10am and midday, and afternoon sessions from 1.30pm to 4pm. Tickets are available online through Eventbrite or in person at Armidale Outdoors, 152 Rusden Street. Cost is $5 if you travel by bicycle or $20 by car. The Armidale & New England Show will be held over two days on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5. The show is now in its 147 year and is the longest-running community-organised event in Armidale. The 2002 Show will highlight the diverse range of skills and talents from our district. Have you got an event? Email armidaleexpress@austcommunitymedia.com.au to be included in What's On Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/0651bde8-ddf4-4957-b6ad-02794289301d.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg