The 2022 school leaders of St Mary's were inducted at the beginning of the year opening school mass on Friday, February 11. Father Roel blessed the student badges and school leaders for 2022. "Our 2022 school leaders will work with the school community throughout the year to ensure the school annual improvement plan is implemented and achieved," school principal Belinda Burton said. In preparation for their leadership roles the school leaders will be attending two student conferences early in the year; the National Young Leaders Day in Sydney and the GRIP leadership conference Armidale. The students will learn how to work with others, how to follow, how to lead and how to communicate effectively as leaders. "Our school leaders will work together with the staff to build the school culture, where everyone belongs and has opportunities to contribute to the positive learning environment that provides opportunities for student to shine," Ms Burton said. "An important feature of student leadership at St Mary's is Service. Service is an essential feature of our Catholic school. "The service of others includes helping the younger students, spending time with others for example the elderly and working in the parish and local community in service of others. For students to thrive at St Mary's, it is essential that we focus on building an environment where students feel safe, supported, respected and valued, to provide students with opportunities to do works of service for the greater good of the community." St Mary's staff continue the long history of Catholic education dating back to 1848. The traditions have been built by the Ursuline Sisters, the Patrician Brothers and the De La Salle Brothers. The school provides quality academic, cultural and sporting programs that are wrapped in faith development, focusing on student academic growth and individual needs. The 2022 student captains and vice captains are: Captains Matilda McKay and Vernon Toakley; vice captains Alice Barley and Angus Schmude. 2022 House captains and vice captains

St Mary's Catholic Primary School focuses on academic growth

The students will learn how to work with others, how to follow, how to lead and how to communicate effectively as leaders. "Our school leaders will work together with the staff to build the school culture, where everyone belongs and has opportunities to contribute to the positive learning environment that provides opportunities for student to shine," Ms Burton said. "An important feature of student leadership at St Mary's is Service. Service is an essential feature of our Catholic school. "The service of others includes helping the younger students, spending time with others for example the elderly and working in the parish and local community in service of others. For students to thrive at St Mary's, it is essential that we focus on building an environment where students feel safe, supported, respected and valued, to provide students with opportunities to do works of service for the greater good of the community." St Mary's staff continue the long history of Catholic education dating back to 1848. The traditions have been built by the Ursuline Sisters, the Patrician Brothers and the De La Salle Brothers. The school provides quality academic, cultural and sporting programs that are wrapped in faith development, focusing on student academic growth and individual needs. The 2022 student captains and vice captains are: Captains Matilda McKay and Vernon Toakley; vice captains Alice Barley and Angus Schmude. 2022 House captains and vice captains De La Salle - Captains Benjamin Cox and Ava McKay and VC Caden Carson and Meredith Grono.

- Captains Benjamin Cox and Ava McKay and VC Caden Carson and Meredith Grono. Delaney - Captains Thomas Biddle and Bronte Hawthorne and VC Isaac Brown and Ava Clarke.

- Captains Thomas Biddle and Bronte Hawthorne and VC Isaac Brown and Ava Clarke. Merici - Captains Charlie Rice and Piper Doran and VC Hamish Leahy and Torika Flick.

