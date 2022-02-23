Bree Harvey-Bice has been relieving in the principal position at Armidale Secondary College since July, 2021. Bree is a proud public educator who is driven by a moral purpose to provide opportunities for students that open doors to futures unforeseen. "The college is a unique educational facility," Bree says. "We are working closely with our public partner primary schools to further develop continuity of learning from K-12. "The school caters for a comprehensive range of student abilities and includes a partially selective stream, a comprehensive special education facility and is also the location of the Armidale Intensive English Centre." This year, the college will see the completion of its state-of-the-art campus with the opening of the new multi-purpose centre. To start the year, all year groups have been working through the "Soaring for Success" program setting all learners up for a year of high expectations where respect, responsibility and resilience are at the heart of all they do. "Our school motto of 'Our future, our learning' embraces the importance of student voice in driving learning in all areas of school life, academic, sport, culture, service, and social emotional learning," Bree says. "Our school community embraces lifelong learning and in 2022 we will be involved in a variety of collaborative programs across the region and state to grow learning outcomes for all of our community." "Hello, we are the 2022 Armidale Secondary College leadership team. "We are honoured to have been given the opportunity to represent our school community in this position. As we are still one of the first leadership groups to pass through this new school at this new campus, we have the opportunity to put in place traditions and initiatives at ASC that could shape this school's identity for years to come. "So far, we have focused our energy into projects such as the environmental group, as well as our ASC monthly news program. "We are looking forward to the upcoming year and we hope to make a positive impact on our community."

Armidale Secondary College caters for a range of student abilities

Captains Casey Rainger, Lillian Ridges; Lucy Mair, Kieran OBaoill (vices) Ishan Jarallah, James Marshall (sports) Ronan Branagan, Isabella McCarthy Wilkie (arts).

