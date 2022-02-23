Year 12 students who were elected by students and staff as school leaders at O'Connor Catholic College have displayed leadership qualities of courage, confidence and commitment. The college's Student Leadership Team took their leadership positions in Term 4, 2021 and their leadership qualities have already impressed principal Clare Healy. "We are proud of our college leaders as they build on the legacy of our De La Salle and Ursuline traditions," Ms Healy said. "Our college leaders are creative, confident and informed people ready to make a difference in our community and beyond." During the Christmas holidays, along with the Lassalian youth ministers, O'Connor's leaders participated in Lasallian leaders training, held via zoom. Following this, the leaders also met together to develop the college theme for 2022. The theme "CREATE" was chosen and inspires us to construct, design, improvise, establish and invent in all aspects of our lives. In the annual leader's cross ceremony where college leaders from previous years passed the college cross over to the 2022 student leadership team, the theme was announced to the college and was well received. "The theme 'CREATE' chosen by our college leaders is appropriate for our college as we embark on a new beginning for O'Connor Catholic College," Ms Healy said. "Our college focus is to build on the foundations of learning with pride in our traditions and community as we create a new way of being." The college thanks its student leaders for all the efforts they have already put into their leadership roles at O'Connor Catholic College and we look forward to following their lead at the college this year. The 2022 Student Leadership Team will continue the work already achieved by past leaders of O'Connor. O'Connor continues to enjoy the links it has with the wider community of Armidale and our student leaders have started the year maintaining those connections, participating in the National Servicemen's Association Ceremony held last weekend.

Meet O'Connor Catholic College's Student Leadership Team

SERVICEMEN'S CEREMONY: From left, Leader of Learning - Year Vicki Channon, captains Flecher Schultz, Bridie Giles and principal Clare Healy. Year 12 students who were elected by students and staff as school leaders at O'Connor Catholic College have displayed leadership qualities of courage, confidence and commitment.

"Our college focus is to build on the foundations of learning with pride in our traditions and community as we create a new way of being." The college thanks its student leaders for all the efforts they have already put into their leadership roles at O'Connor Catholic College and we look forward to following their lead at the college this year. The 2022 Student Leadership Team will continue the work already achieved by past leaders of O'Connor. O'Connor continues to enjoy the links it has with the wider community of Armidale and our student leaders have started the year maintaining those connections, participating in the National Servicemen's Association Ceremony held last weekend.