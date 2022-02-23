Applications are now open for 10 new day student scholarships at NEGS, in honour of the school's founder, Miss Florence Green. The all-rounder scholarships, available from term 2, 2022 onwards, rewards successful applicants with a 50 per cent discount to tuition fees. The scholarship is one of several available at the school, which are offered to students who show particular talent and passion across a number of fields, from the sporting or equestrian area, to the performing, visual arts and academia. "We're thrilled to offer the Florence Green Scholarship as a way of supporting a student who otherwise wouldn't be able to attend NEGS," principal Mrs Kathy Bishop says. "This new, generous endowment fund will provide 10 day student scholarships in honour of our founder Florence Green, who established NEGS in 1895 through tenacity and a dedication to education. "She wanted the teaching to be thorough, relevant, outward looking with a focus on current affairs, all of which continues to this day. But she also wanted the students to embrace their connection to the New England area and to learn how to work heartily." Longstanding legacy In 1895, Miss Green opened NEGS' doors to just six day students. In the 127 years since, her values of integrity, responsibility and excellence continue to guide every new student to walk through the school's gates. NEGS' focus is to empower students to lead meaningful lives, to be resilient and unafraid of risk, just as Florence Green was unafraid in her decision to move to Armidale and establish the school. How to apply The scholarships are open to new students currently in years five to 10, and will be awarded based on: "We're excited to introduce 10 new students to the extensive opportunities provided by our academic, sport, equestrian, co-curricular and service programs."

Applications open for 10 new day student scholarships at NEGS

