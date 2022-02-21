latest-news,

Armidale District Cricket Association finished the Northern Inland Cricket representative season with their highest result in recent years. The association's Connolly Cup team finished with a semi-final berth against frontrunners Quirindi at the sportsground. Batting first, the visitors managed 97 runs before being bowled out. For the Armidale bowlers, Hayden Clancy finished with 2-14 from his seven overs, Luke Montgomery managed 1-21 from five, Joey Ryan 1-7 from three while Anton Peenz was the pick of them with 4-3 from four overs. With the bat, Armidale put 18 runs on the board before losing Gareth Swardt was bowled for five. Brad Smith's stand of 16 came to an end when he was caught, Peenz was next to go with a duck. Andrew Kirk managed four. Opener Joey Ryan added 14 but was caught. Montgomery managed one run and Ankur Jain was the final run-scorer with three lower order batters finished with ducks as Armidale was bowled out for 55.

