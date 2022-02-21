Speaking up for those who are vital to our health

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

On the weekend we published a story about a local teenager who has now been aboard Angel Flight planes 100 times. Since she was two weeks old, Lotus Walker has had to regularly fly to Sydney to manage her Osteogenesis Imperfecta, also known as Brittle Bone Disease - a disorder that results in fragile bones that break easily. Lotus and her mother Sarah met our senior journalist Vanessa Arundale on the tarmac at Armidale Regional Airport last Friday after the 100th flight landed. There they explained what Angel Flight has done for the 16-year-old and her family. Just last month we published a story about New England local Rob Evans, who is one of Angel Flight's volunteer pilots, helping fly patients like Lotus to their medical appointments. Angel Flight coordinates the flights with its pilots, and it is a great example of how volunteers help bring services to regional areas that are not readily available. On the subject of health services, we are waiting to see what comes from the industrial action taken by our region's nurses last week. In Armidale the nurses took their protest from the hospital to the Rusden Street office of Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall. The MP has backed the nurses actions and he used parliament to deliver a scathing assessment of the state of rural health services and staffing. The state government has indicated they are listening to the nurses request for a higher nurse-to-patient ratio, an allowance for nurses looking after COVID-19 patients, and a pay increase. Thanks for reading and I hope you have a great week. Laurie Bullock Group Editor

