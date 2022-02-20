latest-news,

The Stirling Osland stable have kept up their good form in Highway Handicaps, winning Saturday's 1400m Class Three at Rosehill Gardens with consistent galloper Golden Point. The Armidale runner had gone close in two previous tries at Highways; finishing second to Zoo Station at Rosehill Gardens in January before a good third to Testator Silens at Royal Randwick earlier this month. "His first run in town was good and he jumped from a brutal gate last time out and just got rolled by half a length," Osland said. "Today we just drew a peach of a gate, and we sat a couple of pairs back and that helped a lot." Osland said he was confident of getting the win, suggesting the form around his horse was as good, if not better than any of his competitors. "We gave him a fair tip to anyone who wanted to have a crack," Osland laughed. "If you look through his races; there was good form out of anything he run in and he just looked the horse to beat." Despite winning, Golden Point was made to work though, finding the front for Jason Collett just before the 200m marker before being passed by the Danny Williams-trained Shelby Sixtysix - the Goulburn runner looking off and gone at this point. Still, the Bull Point gelding fought back hard on the inside for Collett, winning by half a head from the Will Pike-ridden Shelby Sixtysix, while a further 1.5 lengths back in third was the Lyle Chandler-trains Daksha for jockey Cejay Graham. "I actually thought we were going to run second or third to tell you the truth," Osland said. "He had already got passed by Danny's horse and I thought they had it, but he is tough, and he has had a few runs under his belt. "He is fit and wasn't going to lay down and stop trying. He has a bit of grit and toughness about him." Osland praised Collett for the ride and he said the New Zealand jockey enjoyed getting one over Will Pike. "It was a good effort by Jason," Osland said. "He had to shove himself out at the top of the straight and got out earlier then he wanted to, but they found a bit and won. "I've seen a few pictures too just after the run and you can see Jason giving Pike a mouthful; he enjoyed the win." Unfortunately for Osland, Golden Point, who was previously trained by Shane Nichols in Victoria, will just miss out on the chance to race in the Hunter North West Country Championships qualifier at Tamworth next month, owing to the fact he wasn't stable with Osland on or after May 17, 2021. "We run short on him by about two months," Osland said. "We will be sitting at home watching them going around but we knew a long way out we wouldn't be running for it and that's okay. "So, we pencilled in the Highways and realistically, this would have been a last crack at a Highway this time in with the carnival kicking in and Highways dropping off." Despite missing out on the Country Championships, Osland is tickled pink with the Armidale galloper, with the former Victorian kicking off his campaign with the stable as a maiden way back in October, before going on to start eight times and recording four wins and three minor placings, earning connections well over $100,000 in prizemoney. "He has had eight or nine runs this prep and he's only ran out of the top three once and that was a fifth at Scone and he was finding the line late," Osland said. "If you go through a prep like that; you have to be happy. " As far as what the future holds, Golden Point is likely to head to the paddock before coming back to target bigger and better races. "We'll just have a look through and find some races and see what the timing works like to give him a good break," Osland said. "You'd imagine some country cups will be there for him and The Kosciuszko is there too. "You have to have a hell of a lot of luck to be there at the right time to race in The Kosciuszko, but he will be up and going at that time and we will see what happens and maybe try and get him in there."

