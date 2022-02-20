newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Armidale teenager Lotus Walker has been flying since she was two weeks old, and on Friday, she marked her touch down century at Armidale Airport. The event was a cause of celebration this time around as Lotus and her mum Sarah had just found out she did not have to have the two major operations they were expecting she would have to endure. The frequent flights Lotus embarks on are Angel Flights to Sydney to manage her Osteogenesis Imperfecta, also known as Brittle Bone Disease - a disorder that results in fragile bones that break easily. Read also: In her 16 years, Lotus has broken her bones (mainly her femurs) about 50 times, and the pain felt during the process of her bones reknitting is cruelly no less excruciating for someone with Osteogenesis Imperfecta than it is for someone without it. Sarah said in the early years when Lotus was a toddler, the breaks were constant. "She was breaking a leg every two weeks pretty much it was just one after the other at the start until they gave her some medicine to layer the bones, so it takes more pressure to break them, and she has had quite a few operations and has rods in her legs. "When I see people with new babies diagnosed with this condition, my heart breaks for them because they give you the worst-case scenario - but there is hope." When Lotus was a baby, Sarah was told because of her condition, she could not be strapped into a baby seat for long as the pressure on her bones could break them - so driving to Sydney regularly for treatment was not an option. "That was how we were put in touch with Angel Flight," Sarah said. "If it weren't for them, I would have had to sell my home in Armidale and move to Sydney. "We've been flying for 16 years now, and without Angel Flight, our lives would be completely different and so much more stressful for me. Not having to worry about getting to the appointment takes such a weight off our shoulders, and I can't thank them enough - they're just fantastic people. And we've met so many cool characters, the pilots and 'earth angels'. It just makes the trip so much more enjoyable." The family's pilot on Friday was also marking a milestone. Tony Wheeler grew up with a pilot father who used an aircraft as regular transport for the family's holidays and business trips - much like most of us treat the family car. In 2012 he marked his 100th Angel flight, and on Friday, he clocked 150 of them. "Years ago, I thought it was something I could do to help people out," Mr Wheeler said. "At the time, I was working in an office job, and I wanted to get out of the office and go flying, which I love to do, and transport somebody who needs to get medical treatment that is not available in the local area." When Tony volunteered for this week's trip to Armidale, he wasn't aware of the milestone he was about to hit. "They called and told me it was my 150th flight, and it was the 100th flight for the passenger," he said. "It's a double milestone." Mr Wheeler said city people had no idea what was in the country, and the Angel Flight service was essential. "They don't realise the facilities they have on their doorstep; people in the country just don't have." Despite the painful reason for Lotus' frequent flying, the Angel Flight poster girl says she enjoys the experience. "I like looking out at the horizon and the clouds," she said. "Even the turbulence is fun. I was thinking of training to be a pilot a few years ago, but now I am thinking of something involving writing or art." Lotus said the family has not had many holidays, but there have been a couple of non-medical flights, including the time Angel Flight founder Bill Bristow flew her to Dream World and an Angel Flight trip on a Lear Jet. "But she didn't like the Lear Jet one much," said Sarah. "We picked up other passengers on the way, and she was still only young, so it was a bit big and impersonal for her." Angel Flight have flown more than 20 million kilometres - in their mission get regional Australians to crucial medical appointments. The service relies entirely on donations from individuals, clubs and service clubs, large and small companies, and bequests. To make a donation call 1300 726 567 or click here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/d2951c37-87b0-4008-be00-5e5d88555e12.jpg/r6_74_863_558_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg