Greater Northern Tigers Under 16 and 18 sides must overcome a long bus trip to Mullumbimby this week if they are to remain in contention for Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley Cup finals berths. The two Tiger sides lost their home games to Central Coast Roosters at Singleton's Pirtek Park on Saturday, the 16's going down 20-18 but the 18's copping a 60-6 shellacking. Tiger Under 18 coach Darryl Rando was philosophical about the loss, telling G4 Media the Roosters were far too good for his side and the best thing they could do was to forget the game and concentrate on the Northern Rivers Titans, who lost their second-round clash 18-14 to the North Coast Bulldogs. READ MORE: "The Titans will be a challenge up there, the bus trip to Mullumbimby will be a challenge," Darryl Rando said. "We've got to take as it comes." He's hoping young backrower Nick Driscoll overcomes injury as well. He injured his right knee in Saturday's clash. "Nick's just back from injury," Rando said. "Another bump in the road for him. I hope his injury is nothing serious." While his side copped a 54-point loss the Brett Jarrett Under 16 Tigers went close to upsetting the Roosters, losing 20-18 with an Oscar Atkin sideline conversion waved away after the final hooter. "We've got to leave that game behind us now," Brett Jarrett told G4 Media. "Got to regroup for the Titans and see how we go." They trailed 16-4 at halftime but roared back with a good second half. They face a knockout clash with the Titans who are also on two points on the SLE Andrew Johns Cup ladder.

