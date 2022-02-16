Acreage living close to town

house of the week armidale, 34a dangarsleigh road, acres

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: 34a Dangarsleigh Road 5 beds | 2 baths | 7 cars $1,095,000 34a Dangarsleigh Road is conveniently located on Armidale's doorstep, yet so private and thoughtfully positioned. Surrounded by five picturesque acres and on town water, the home is neatly positioned, well back from the Dangarsleigh roadside behind a shared bitumen access. Consisting of a modern open plan layout, the main living/dining and lounge area is a perfect space to entertain, given the generous layout and sliding door access to the north-facing paved alcove. In addition, two further living areas come rumpus rooms ensure there is enough space to set yourself down and unwind while the kids run wild. Fully ducted reverse cycle is on offer throughout. The kitchen is complete with electric cooking, dishwasher, range hood and excellent storage. All five bedrooms have built in robes with the exception of the master, housing a walk-in robe and private ensuite. AGENCY: Ray White AGENT: Cayne Moar CONTACT: 0431435 958 INSPECT: By appointment

