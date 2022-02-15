newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Local sporting clubs are a backbone of regional communities, giving kids and adults alike the chance to be active and part of a team, but many have a hard time covering their costs. Guyra Super Spuds RLFC, has received a welcome funding boost on the eve of the 2022 season after taking out the public vote and with it $3000 from the January round of Greater Bank's #GreaterNewEngland Community Funding Program. Guyra Super Spuds has a long history of supporting rugby league and this year, as it celebrates its centenary, will field two teams in the Group 19 competition, which involves teams from across the New England. READ MORE: President Britt Youman said the Spuds was a club for all and looked forward to welcoming new players and supporters for the upcoming season. "Guyra Super Spuds is an inclusive club and everyone from the local area is welcome to join us to play footy," Britt said. "As a relatively small community-based inclusive club, we have limited sources of revenue. "Battling COVID over the last couple of years has added to these challenges so this cash injection from Greater Bank will help us kick off our season with a spring in our step," she said. Tamworth-New England Goalball Inc and Little Bear Childcare Cottage have both received $1000 as the runners-up for the month. Greater New England Regional Sales Manager, Will Boyd, said junior rugby league is an important part of many kids' lives. "Sporting clubs, particularly rugby league clubs, are the heart beat of regional and rural communities. Not only do they provide opportunity for all participants to learn about the importance of being active and healthy, as well developing teamwork skills, it's also a social hub that brings people together," Will said. "We are proud to be providing these monthly funding contributions that continue to support all kinds and sizes of organisations that in turn are supporting communities across the New England." Voting in the February round of the #GreaterNewEngland Community Funding Program is now open with Moore Creek Rural Fire Brigade (Tamworth), PCYC Tamworth and Little Bear Childcare Cottage in the running for a share of $5000. The public can vote online at greater.com.au/greaternewengland until 5pm, Wednesday, March 3. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/0d52f4aa-6409-42b3-b0b2-76504ada836f.jpg/r79_0_2075_1128_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg