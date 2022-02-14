Meeting everyone from kindy students to police inspectors

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Each week we have the privilege of talking to a lot of people in our community. It's the best part of the job. So this week I wanted to briefly look at some of the people we have met over the last seven days. Armidale Police station welcomed a new officer in charge at the start of the year, with the arrival of Inspector Darren Williams (pictured). The new police chief spoke to the Express about his career, and how he was raised in towns throughout regional NSW during his father's time as a police officer. It's certainly become a family trade, with three of Inspector Williams' adult children also in the NSW Police Force. Meanwhile, Amber Leitner from Armidale Secondary College spoke with the Express. She is one of 43 budding young artists from across NSW to have her artwork exhibited in the 39th annual ARTEXPRESS Showcase. Titled 'Dear Dad' Miss Leitner's explained her piece features a series of detailed drawings depicting various portraits of people and birds in montage, which was inspired by her father's memory. Others we got to hear from over the past week were some of the youngest members of our community. COVID-19 safety measures meant we cannot visit schools, but we reached out to primary school principals across Armidale to ask their new kindergarten students what they liked best about big school and what they want to be when they grow up. Our first report features submissions from New England Girls School, St Mary's Primary School and The Armidale School. We will feature more cohorts of kindergarten students from other schools this week. Thanks for reading, and I hope you have a great week. Laurie Bullock Group Editor

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/d44900ec-7d27-4672-b869-7980a9a5d98a.jpg/r6_170_4018_2437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg