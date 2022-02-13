latest-news,

The Greater Northern Tigers' under-18s suffered a devastating defeat in their second round Laurie Daley Cup clash against Central Coast Roosters at Pirtek Park in Singleton. The Darryl Rando-coached Tigers were never in the match after allowing a try in the first minute of play on Saturday. They trailed 20-0 after 13 minutes and 32-6 at half-time, before losing 60-6. The Roosters were always in control but Rando thought that if his side could have gone into the major break down 20-6, it could have changed the result. However it wasn't to be, with the Tigers stung by two quick tries just before half-time and then by a second-half try onslaught. "Credit to Central Coast," Rando said. "They were fitter, faster and stronger. "We've got to put that game behind us now. We had a yarn after the game... we win together and we lose together." He said the Tigers now had to "look forward to the Northern Rivers game" in Mullumbimby this weekend. "Got to go up there with a smile," he added. Scone prop Jake Clydsdale returned to the team after missing a first-round loss to the North Coast and was named the Tigers' players' player. CENTRAL COAST ROOSTERS 60 (Hayden Ritchie 4, Jack Kidd 3, Benaiah Loelu 2, Noah Goodman, Ben Taylor tries; Oliver Juras 5, Jack Kidd 3 goals) d GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS 6 (Riley Pennell try; Kaleb Hope goal). In the earlier game at Singleton, the Tigers' under-16 side fought back from a slow start to almost pull off a good win against the Roosters. The Brett Jarrett-coached Tigers gave up two early tries to trail 12-0 after 10 minutes and then 16-4 at half-time, before roaring back to just miss a draw when beaten 20-18. Centre Oscar Atkin had the chance to level the match after the full-time siren but his conversion of Sam Carr's last-minute try went wide. "We let them get a head start," Jarrett said. "We were a bit flat in defence - defensively we weren't as good as we were last week (a 24-18 win over the North Coast). "We had a little bit of a reality check at half-time and they [the Tigers] flicked the switch, they made a great comeback." Jarrett was pleased his young side was able to overcome their first- half mistakes and lift their game. "You can see the improvement in them each week," he added. "They weren't on their game but to see the way they responded, showed their character. Central Coast are the benchmark too." Lock Jack Foley shared the Tigers' players' player award with half-back Jordan Hamlin. "His work rate was phenomenal," Jarrett said of Foley. "Campbell Munn was great in the middle too. The fullback (Cooper Meldrum) was very good, he made some tough carries." CENTRAL COAST ROOSTERS 20 (Cooper Tippett 2, Sean Bullen, Lachlan Jeffery tries; Chaice Bayley 2 goals) d GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS 18 (Archie Dowden, Cooper Meldrum, Ryan Jurkans, Sam Carr tries; Oscar Atkin goal).

