A man has been seriously injured after he fell more than 3 metres from a balcony on Thursday night. At around 8pm, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to a home in Glen Innes by the New South Wales Ambulance following reports a person had fallen from a balcony and was unconscious. NSW Ambulance paramedics carried out initial treatment on the 49-year-old male who had fallen nearly 4 metres from a balcony at his residence. Read also: The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team assisted paramedics upon their arrival. They stabilised the man before being airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment. He is in a serious condition suffering head and chest injuries.

