A grant of over $150,000 has been awarded from the state government to the North Armidale Tennis Club in order to refurbish two old clay courts and upgrade to synthetic grass. Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announced today that the grant of $163,027 would go to the club, doubling the number of synthetic grass courts to four. The newest grant is the latest in support for the club, with over $200,000 going to the upgrades since 2015. Read also: "This Stronger Country Communities Fund grant will continue the efforts of North Armidale Tennis Club members to future-proof their facility," Mr Marshall said. He added that clay courts require significant upkeep and maintenance from volunteers, and that synthetic courts would limit this along with providing a more consistent surface. "As a sport tennis is one which is played by people of all ages. Synthetic grass courts in particular are a lot kinder on the joints and body, which makes them preferred for older players," he added. "North Armidale Tennis Club holds an important place in Armidale's history and it is great to see the committee making significant changes in order to keep it functional for future generations." President of the club Robbie Mackenzie said the new courts were already paying off by helping to increase memberships. "Twelve years ago when we had all clay courts, the club had only 20 members, we now have about 60 adult members," Mr Mackenzie said. "We hope to see a real boom in our junior ranks as more children are able to participate in coaching throughout the week. "I hope having these young faces come through now translates to adult memberships in the future," he said.

