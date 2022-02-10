latest-news,

Hockey New England has another state championship in its trophy collection. The under 13s boys took out the state title at the indoor championships in Orange from January 28 to 31. The only Hockey New England team at the tournament, the division one team consisting of Archie Clarke, Elijah Love, Miller Harwood, Luke Schmude, Luke Whitty, Angus Schmude, Connor Sheppard (tamworth), Greg Doolan (coach) and Giles Clarke (manager) were formidable over the course of the three days. \ Five players were backing up from being part of the division two-winning under 15s team from the state titles earlier in the month. At the under 13 competition, the boys began state championship against Sydney South. It took the first quarter for the boys to settle in a rhythm. They had to work hard. The second and third quarter they began to relax and they came away 7-nil winners. Last game of the day they played North West Sydney. They came out focused and ready to implement the game plan. It paid off with another big 11-1 win. Sunday saw the boys play their hardest game.against Sydney Northern Beaches. It went end-to-end, goal for goal. Into the fourth quarter, the game plan paid off and the boys came away 8-4 winners. This win cemented the boys in top spot in their pool. For their last game on Sunday, they boys played a cross over pool game with first place in pool A to play play fourth place in pool B. The boys were confident and used the game to work on some set plays. It was another huge win for the Hockey New England team, this time 13-nil victors. The semi-finals commenced on Monday and were up against Sydney Northern Beaches in a do-or-die encounter with the winner advancing to the grand final and the loser being eliminated. The game did not disappoint. End-to-end, edge of your seat indoor hockey. HNE scored first and Beaches returned serve. New England then scored a couple of two very quick awesome goals. Beaches responded making the score 3-2. HNE composed themselves to stretch out a 6-2 lead. Beaches scored on the buzzer but it wasn't enough as the Hockey New England boys took out a 6-3 win. The final saw the boys face Parkes and they took control of the game right from the start. They played a very control, precise game with a lot of skill. They boys didn't really give Parkes a chance and came away 8-3 winners, giving them the title of division one state champions. They went through the weekend undefeated. They scored a massive 53 goals and only had 11 scored against them.

