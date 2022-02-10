New England Waste, sustainability, skips, waste bins

Locally owned and operated by the Lancaster family since 1979, New England Waste offers a range of waste removal services for residents and businesses within Armidale, Uralla, Tenterfield, Glen Innes Guyra and Inverell. The business offers a number of services including: Skip Bins: Suitable for both commercial and residential waste management solutions the business offers two, four or six cubic metre skip bins that can be hired for a one off or long term, regular service. Whether it's a big job or small, New England Waste can accommodate your needs. Septic and Portaloo: Grease trap waste, holding tanks, septic tanks, sullage tanks, triple interceptor pits, portable toilet pump outs, treatment plant pump outs, cleaning/servicing of tanks. Hook Bins: Hook bins in 10, 12, 15, 20 and 30 cubic metres Larger jobs and long term projects can be catered for. Residential or large construction sites. Commercial-general waste and recyclables: New England Waste encourages business to consider "separating waste at the source" - which means separating your general waste from recyclables. This is a more efficient and environmentally friendly way of managing office or business waste - especially for businesses like cafes, restaurants and hotels/motels. New England Waste has commingled general and recyclables units. New England Waste is an environmentally conscious business, and its decision making is undertaken with a view to creating a brighter future in the environment. "We know what to do with waste, and what shouldn't be done with it," a spokesperson said. "This environmentally friendly ethos forms an integral part of our brand values. "New England Waste is committed to ensuring the sustainability of all operations, and in making the maximum possible contribution to improving the environment through effective waste management and resource recovery practices. "At New England Waste, we are committed to ensuring the natural environment is preserved. We structure our operations towards optimising our contribution to environmental sustainability through effective waste management and resource recovery practices. "The need to reduce the amount of waste going into landfill is widely recognised throughout Australia and across the globe. We consistently endeavour to innovate and improve our resource recovery processes to ensure landfill waste is minimised - and we encourage our trading partners to take a proactive approach to reducing landfill as well. We strive to enhance environmental conservation through maintaining a clean, sustainable environment." Visit www.newenglandwaste.com.au

New England Waste focuses on sustainability

KEEPING CLEAN: New England Waste strives to enhance environmental conservation through maintaining a clean, sustainable environment. WASTE NOT: This environmentally conscious business makes decisions with a view to creating a brighter future in the environment. Photos: Supplied.