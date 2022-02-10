House of the Week, Armidale, 65 The Avenue

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: 65 The Avenue, Armidale 6 beds | 3 baths | 4 cars $1,150,000 - $1,200,000 This entertainer is on an expansive 2,917sqm allotment and is just a few minutes drive from all amenities including shops, parks, medical, schools and the Armidale Airport. Rarely will you find a property that so perfectly meets the brief for space, serenity, privacy, views and comfortable living than this South Hill residence. Panoramic views from the elevated north easterly aspect are amazing and there is plenty of outdoor entertainment space. The current owners leave this quality home with the fondest family memories. Features of this family home include six bedrooms plus home office, a massive family/lounge room, home theatre (equipped), music room, four car garage plus generous sized storage room. There are uninterrupted views from the home and balcony, a quality timber kitchen plus fully equipped butlers' kitchen with cool room. Call the team at First National today to book your inspection. AGENCY: First National Armidale AGENT: Paul Campbell PHONE: 0412 577 516 INSPECT: By appointment

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33dkwUDTP8aHtqUX9cpmmbF/6d0a8dcd-8c25-41d7-822a-034633ab9197.jpeg/r3_16_1198_691_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

65 The Avenue, Armidale is a family entertainer

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: 65 The Avenue, Armidale 6 beds | 3 baths | 4 cars $1,150,000 - $1,200,000

This entertainer is on an expansive 2,917sqm allotment and is just a few minutes drive from all amenities including shops, parks, medical, schools and the Armidale Airport.

Rarely will you find a property that so perfectly meets the brief for space, serenity, privacy, views and comfortable living than this South Hill residence.

Panoramic views from the elevated north easterly aspect are amazing and there is plenty of outdoor entertainment space.

The current owners leave this quality home with the fondest family memories. Features of this family home include six bedrooms plus home office, a massive family/lounge room, home theatre (equipped), music room, four car garage plus generous sized storage room.

There are uninterrupted views from the home and balcony, a quality timber kitchen plus fully equipped butlers' kitchen with cool room. Call the team at First National today to book your inspection. AGENCY: First National Armidale AGENT: Paul Campbell PHONE: 0412 577 516 INSPECT: By appointment SHARE