newsletters, editors-pick-list,

People living with a disability in Armidale will soon have an exciting space to gather, learn and join in recreational activities at the Sunnyfield Disability Service's new Community Hub. A $68,950 State Government grant to fit out the building was announced last week and Sunnyfield general manager community services Peter Dixon said the community hub would service more than 50 clients in the Armidale area. "Sunnyfield provides support to over 200 clients in the New England," Mr Dixon said. "We have all learnt from COVID-19, the value of community and the importance of people getting together." "The infrastructure funded with this grant will enable Sunnyfield to provide real opportunities for the fantastic people of all ages we support to achieve goals and develop skills for life." Read also: The aim is to open the hub in March 2022 as part of Sunnyfield's 70th birthday celebrations. "We are thankful for the work being carried out by local contractors who are ably assisted by local Sunnyfield staff and family," Mr Dixon said. Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the hub aimed to address the disparity in accessible recreational and educational activities for people with disabilities. "Centrally located next to the new Armidale War Memorial Library, Sunnyfield's new rooms will give people with disability a safe premises to engage with the community, achieve individual goals and develop skills for life," Mr Marshall said. "With the lease on the building signed off, Sunnyfield is in the process of refurbishing the space which includes improving accessibility for all people with disability, no matter the complexity. "This grant will be used to cover the cost of installing an access ramp and accessible bathrooms. "A specialised accessible kitchen will greatly enhance programs which provide clients with the important life skills required to live independently in the home. "This is a really important project for people with a disability and their families in Armidale. "I thank Sunnyfield for working towards filling these service gaps and ensuring these important members of our community are given the support they need to succeed." Mr Dixon said Sunnyfield very much appreciates Mr Marshall's support. "It will ensure we are able to provide a quality, accessible to all, community hub that will provide great opportunities and outcomes to people with disability," Mr Dixon said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News Showcase

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/c88c4164-308e-4b9b-84bd-c700e7557336.jpg/r462_0_2432_1113_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg