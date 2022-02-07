Listening to locals and the stories behind the stories

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

The stories behind the stories are often what I enjoy most about what we do at The Armidale Express. When it comes to the people making the news, we often learn a lot Last week we reported that two Armidale car dealerships had been sold to a new business, and so we spoke to Grant McCarroll about his departure from the local business. We learnt about his story. How he came to Armidale, and how his plans to only stay for a couple of years changed. We learnt about how the sale of the business came about. I find the stories about people are often the most interesting. While she is not a local resident, Queen Elizabeth II has reached 70 years as the monarch, and we have taken the opportunity to again look back at the time she came to Armidale in 1970. These photos are fantastic to see and I imagine they bring back many memories for readers who can remember that time. Thanks for reading and I hope you have a great week. Laurie Bullock Group Editor

