The National Trust's Saumarez Homestead is looking for new volunteers to join their friendly team. And anyone who loves history, enjoys meeting new people, or has a passion for restoration is urged to apply. Saumarez Homestead is the heritage jewel of New England, located not far from Armidale Airport. The Homestead is a fascinating place to visit which is only made possible by the continuous efforts of many volunteers over the years. Available volunteer roles include tour guiding, taking care of the collection of over 10,000 objects, gardening, maintenance and more. Read also: Pastoral settlement began at Saumarez Homestead in the 1830s, led by civil servant and pastoralist Henry Dumaresq. In those early years, Saumarez had a well-stocked store, with tools, clothing and food provisions for those moving north 'beyond the boundaries' of settlement. The White family purchased Saumarez station in 1874 and developed the land and its associated buildings into one of the largest and most successful rural properties in New England. Today, the intact Edwardian mansion is surrounded by nine picturesque gardens and a collection of farm buildings, perfect for picnics and special events. While this makes it a beautiful spot for visitors, it also makes it a fantastic place to volunteer. Saumarez Homestead Property Manager, Jarrad Stevenson, said it is the perfect time to start volunteering at the National Trust. "Saumarez Homestead reopened to the public in November," Mr Stevenson said. "Previously we were only open once a month, but we are thrilled that we are now able to open every week. It is going to a superb year filled with exciting conservation projects and activities for the whole family. " Now that the property is open more frequently, Mr Stevenson said it wouldn't be possible to 'do our vital work' without more volunteers. "New volunteers will be joining a friendly and dedicated team," Mr Stevenson said. "I encourage anyone considering volunteering to get in-touch via our website." All relevant training will be provided and the start date is flexible. Volunteers can give a few hours, half a day or a whole day - weekly, fortnightly or monthly - and receive free or discounted access to National Trust sites around NSW for their time. A community organisation, the National Trust regularly opens 21 heritage properties across the state and welcomes visitors to enjoy built, cultural and natural heritage. Saumarez Homestead is open to the public Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays, 10am - 4pm. The National Trust is Australia's oldest and largest independent conservation organisation founded in 1945 in New South Wales by Annie Forsyth Wyatt. Collectively it owns or manages more than 300 built and natural heritage places (the majority held in perpetuity), is supported by 7,000 volunteers and employs more than 300 people nationwide. The National Trust (NSW) is committed to engaging the community to celebrate and conserve heritage places and collections through events and education. With the support of its members, volunteers and dedicated staff and partners, it advocates on the protection of historical and naturally significant places and collections to ensure their preservation for future generations. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

