An "exciting" new partnership between the Sydney Swans Academy and both AFL North Coast and AFL North West will provide greater opportunities for local players to make it to the big time, the AFL has said. The partnership will see the North West, North Coast Force and Northern Heat representative programs co-branded with the Swans Academy, "allowing a greater number of development opportunities for talented and committed players", the AFL said in a statement. "This partnership will provide a clear process for high- performing players in the region to be selected to attend Sydney metro sessions for potential selection in higher level Swans Academy programs," it said. Read also: Local representative coaches, the AFL continued, will have access to coaching programs and resources that have been developed by the Sydney Swans AFL personnel for use in the delivery of the representative programs. Chris Smith, head of the Sydney Swans Academy, is thrilled by the prospect of unearthing talent in Northern NSW. "It's an exciting development for the Swans Academy," Smith said. "This allows us a broader reach into regions that have talented juniors across numerous sports. Those juniors now have an opportunity to showcase their talent, as well as their commitment and focus towards being the best AFL player they can be. "Top performing players will now have a clear pathway towards Northern Heat selection, [the] academy, and ultimately, the national championships." Paul Taylor, the AFL's community football manager for Northern NSW, said that the partnership is a real boost for the local representative programs. "Both North West and North Coast will field teams in the under-13, under-15, under-17 and youth-girls age groups, and all of these players will now be under the tutelage of Sydney Swans supported coaches who can recommend them for further opportunities," Taylor said. "The North Coast has had a local Swans Academy program for many years, where the participant numbers were limited. There are now significantly more opportunities for players to be identified and to proceed along the pathway." Taylor said the "North West has never had a structured opportunity like this before for players to go further in the game". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News Showcase

