HOUSE OF THE WEEK 94 Niagara Street, Armidale 3 beds| 1 bath | 1 car PRICE: $390,000 - $419,000 Pretty as a picture and bursting with personality and charm, this low-set cottage is sure to impress. Nestled on an 894m2 block and brimming with traditional touches, soak up the character of a bygone era with its beautiful leadlight windows, high ceilings, ornate fretwork plus panelled ceilings and walls. Timber floors add extra ambience, along with the fireplaces - one which has been tastefully restored, trimmed with mosaic patterned tiles. Light and bright throughout, the floorplan delivers a fantastic flow from the kitchen through to the generously proportioned dining and living areas while three bedrooms are equally spacious. A tasteful bathroom services the home, with the benefit of an additional toilet in the large laundry. Outdoors, established trees offer privacy along the fence line, with covered rear patio to sit and watch kids playing in the large backyard. Book an inspection to view this charming cottage with Lachie from Laing+Simmons. AGENCY: Laing+Simmons AGENT: Lachie Sewell PHONE: 0421 448 991 INSPECT: By appointment

