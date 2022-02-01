newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Roberts & Morrow founding partner, Jack Morrow, passed away aged 96 years old on December 15, 2021. The firm celebrated its 70 years in business late last year, paying tribute to both founders, Jack Morrow and Don Roberts, and remembering the firm in those early days. Jack was admitted as a partner in 1954 when he was just 29 years old, and he and Don Roberts changed the firm's name to Roberts & Morrow in 1963. Jack was described by past staff who worked with him as a wonderful boss with a quick wit, who was very caring. Having left school at 16 years old, Jack pursued an accounting career by studying at an accounting college at night and working at a chartered accounting firm in Sydney through the day. When he was 18 years old, he joined the Royal Australian Airforce in anticipation of joining the war effort, but WW2 ended before he saw any action. So Jack returned to his studies and continued working in Sydney for a short while until he saw an advertisement for an accounting role in Armidale and decided to return to where his family had come from. At this time, he met Don Roberts, and the two formed a life-long professional association and friendship. Jack met his wife Moira, the daughter of a grazier at Rocky River, and they were married and moved into their first home on Handel Street, where they had only one household appliance - an icebox. Jack always had a fascination with flying and aircraft in general. So he and a couple of ex-airforce associates started an aviation club in Armidale and then what became known as Super Air. He enjoyed many years of flying and growing the service from 1 plane to about ten. Jack retired at 55 years old, and he and Moira went on the trip of a lifetime - 10 months spent travelling around Europe. When they returned home, they made the move to Yamba NSW. Jack's son Andrew noted that Jack was initially quite nervous about moving to a new place, but the pair soon loved their new surroundings, playing golf, fishing and meeting lots of great friends. When he phoned his father, Andrew said Jack would always say, "just another day in paradise". Jack did not completely give up his connection to the accounting industry when he retired from Roberts & Morrow, instead serving many years as chairman on the board of another accounting practice. Mick Boyce, a founding partner of Boyce Chartered Accountants and Jack, became great friends through their professional interest in farm accounting. They met at Country Chartered Accountants conferences and Australian Farm Management Society conferences. This connection led to the partners of Boyce inviting Jack to become the first independent chairman of the company, which extended Jack's professional career by an additional 13 years. What a great benefit this was to Boyce. In many ways, the firms faced similar challenges for their clients. Jack insisted that the underlying consideration for accounting firms was to base service on "care for clients". With this ethos, it's no wonder his reputation was so revered. Not only did Jack advise on how to serve Boyce clients and look after staff, but he wanted them to enjoy each other's company. Partners meetings included making time for sport and social interaction. Mr Boyce said it was the magic of Jack's brilliant personality and honest approach to every issue that made his chairmanship so rewarding. In addition, Jack became friends with the directors and the entire team. Jack will be remembered as the co-founder of Roberts & Morrow. However, his legacy also lives on through his influence in establishing solid foundations for Boyce Chartered Accountants. His contribution to the Roberts & Morrow over his 26 years was hugely significant in building the business from a small five-person operation to what is now one of the largest regional accounting firms in Australia. Jack was a very family orientated man and is survived by his wife Moira, his four children Stephen, Paul, Andrew and Lisa, along with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his professional career, he was remembered as having a wonderful sense of humour and positivity, always being very kind to those who worked with him. The staff remember him fondly and know that his legacy will live on.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/1ddb7282-80e1-43a4-bbad-fc0081157dac.jpg/r3_0_2807_1584_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg