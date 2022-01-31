How schools are set to handle students' return

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

While it happens about this time every year, in 2022 it's different. Students will be returning to the region's schools this week after a period, which has included long stretches of learning from home as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued into a third year. While 2020 and 2021 was often about remote learning, this year the return to school comes at a time of vaccinations and COVID-19 testing. As students return to the classroom, schools will be supplying Rapid Antigen Tests, and all primary and secondary school staff are required to wear surgical masks indoors. Other precautions include stopping visitors - including parents and carers with some exceptions - from entering school grounds, and recommending students take a Rapid Antigen Test twice a week. Doctors and pharmacists in Armidale have spent recent weeks rolling out the paediatric COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine, but there now appears to be a drop in demand, and it has them worried. Chair of the New England Division of General Practice, Dr Maree Puxty, said as many parents as possible need to take their kids to be vaccinated because it's not just protecting the children, it's protecting the more vulnerable older people in the community. Hopefully the return to the classroom is for good, as we continue to battle the ongoing pandemic. Finally, Armidale had 45 students on the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) Distinguished Achievers' award list from the 2021 Higher School Certificate. Congratulations to all the students who excelled under trying conditions. Thanks for reading, and remember you can reach us at armidaleexpress@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Laurie Bullock Group Editor

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-ct-migration/ab56be31-a5d9-4434-ba6c-8a8aa126add3.jpg/r1_18_320_198_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg