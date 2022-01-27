newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Train fanatic and serial volunteer Otway 'Geoff' Benson has been awarded an Order of Australia medal in the Australia Day list. Tenterfield grazier Mr Benson rekindled a life-long love of the locomotive after retiring from a life on the land. After joining in Tenterfield Railway Preservation Society in 2002, he helped implement a program to rejuvenate the local landmark museum, according to daughter Fiona James. He served as president of the society from 2004 to 2016. READ MORE: Mrs James said the family was "elated" for him. "[He's] Just a quiet achiever. Doesn't want anyone to know he's doing anything different. He Doesn't seek out acknowledgement or recognition. "When I told him about this he just basically said I don't deserve this award. That's just him. Dad does epitomise the values and the spirit of the bush community with all his volunteering." Mr Benson retired from the voluntary work after his health took a turn for the worse. He now lives with dementia in a Tenterfield aged care home. Mrs James said he led a group of volunteers that eventually turned the museum into one of the town's most impressive tourist attractions. "When dad came along there wasn't much there and very run down. "Dad pretty much, with his volunteers, reinvigorated and redeveloped the Tenterfield Railway Museum. Dad did that over a period of ten years as president. That involved working with state politicians and federal agencies to secure funding. He acquired a couple of new steam engines and carriages and storage carriages and facilities to refurbish and upkeep the whole Tenterfield railway station. "It's become one of Tenterfield's most popular tourist attractions!" Mr Benson was also a committee member of the Tenterfield Show Society, as well as a former gate keeper and life member. He retired in 2005. As a result of his condition he won't be able to accept the award in person, but his locked-down nursing home will hold a morning tea in celebration of the achievement today.

