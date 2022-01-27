newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Armidale Uniting Church Sunday, January 30 - Free but donations are encouraged The Music on a Market Sunday Concert at 12:30pm features songs for soprano flute and continuo about coffee and tea performed by Sarah Adeney, Benjamin Thorn, Lena Schmalz and Daniel Stanley. It includes the cantata Le Caffe by Nicolas Bernier possibly its first Australian performance), and aria from J S Bach's Coffee Cantata and Benjamin Thorn's Cups of Tea. Sarah, Benjamin, Lena and Daniel are four of Armidale's leading musicians. Sarah has a brilliant soprano voice and engaging presence and she will be well supported by the others. This is a great opportunity to hear them in some little heard and more familiar repertoire. COVID safe distancing will apply. Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30 - Free The University of New England (UNE) will operate an approved drop-in clinic for 5 to 11 year olds on the Armidale campus this weekend. The clinic has the capacity to offer a first dose to up to 1500 children over two days and will be held between 9am and 4pm at SportUNE. No appointment is required and a follow-up mass vaccination clinic will occur 8 weeks later on the weekend of March 26 and 27 for the second Pfizer dose. Wednesday, February 2 From 8am to 10am at Mother of Ducks Lagoon picnic area McKie Parkway, Guyra.- Free Southern New England Landcare will host a community gathering to celebrate United Nations International World Wetlands Day with Dr Stephen Debus as guest expert. The Mother of Ducks Lagoon and its immediate surrounds is a threatened ecological community. It is an upland wetland providing a unique habitat for the many birds, animals and plants that need shallow wetlands to flourish. All are welcome to enjoy brunch together overlooking the lagoon and discuss future activities. BYO: sturdy boots, hat, sunscreen, water, and binoculars. Tickets are essential at www.stickytickets.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-AFY7M256swuqvXnTj9htQt/High%20Tea%20and%20view.jpg/r1_156_1799_1172_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg