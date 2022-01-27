latest-news,

It was success all-round yet again as Armidale Campdraft Club held their annual event at the weekend. Always a popular event, given it is held the weekend prior to the Nutrien Classic, the club were forced to knock back nominations. "There's only so many daylight hours," club president Peter Brown said. "We get through our 450 odd runs a day, that is 10 to 12 hours drafting." Other than maximum entries in the open, novice, juvenile, junior, ladies, maiden and open for open divisions, the club also added a futurity class to the mix. The futurity is for horse four-years-old and under and allows them exposure to the campdraft arena before the step up to the open age events. "It will give them the exposure and they don't break their maiden status, they still remain a maiden horse when they get to the next event," Brown said. It wasn't just nominations that were massive. SEE ALSO: Cattle numbers were high with several local farmers donating the use of their livestock for the three days of competition. Brown emphasised the "millions of dollars worth of livestock" which were run through the yards. "We are really lucky with our cattle donors," he said. "We had no trouble sourcing cattle and the cattle we did get were in excellent condition. "Given the value of the cattle, we are exceptionally grateful to our cattle donors. "Without them there is no draft." And if there was no draft then the local community wouldn't benefit. The club has donated thousands of dollars to charities in the area in recent years and Brown said they are continuing on with that this year. "All-in-all it was a very good weekend," he said. "We haven't crunched the numbers yet but I would say it is looking very good. "We will be looking to donate to the charities that are our benefactors, namely CanAssist - they are our major benefactor," he said. "We try and donate to local charities like Back Track, we donated a bit to them last year, and St John's Ambulance. They get a donation." "We are very much non-profit."

