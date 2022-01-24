Regardless of the date, there's reason to celebrate

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Today is my first day back at work after more than 10 weeks away. Although I haven't really been away, spending most of the time at home in Armidale as border restrictions then event cancellations due to the ongoing pandemic altered my plans. But arriving back at work in time for Australia Day I have been reminded of one of my favourite aspects of what we do in community journalism. The national debate often focuses on the date, and the arguments about whether January 26 is the right date to celebrate our nation. But regardless of when we celebrate, it's important that we do take the time to acknowledge great Australians. Each year there are announcements of those who have made the honours list, and awards presented at national, state and local levels. It's a chance to shine a light on so much good, and the people who make a difference. I enjoy hearing their stories and how they all contribute to make a town a better place to live. Last year there were six New England residents on the Australia Day Honours List, and the contribution of Armidale citizens was recognised at a local ceremony. When their names are announced on Wednesday, let's take the time to appreciate what the 2022 recipients do for our community. Speaking of appreciating people, I'd like to thank my very capable deputy editor Vanessa Arundale, who held the fort for the Northern Tablelands and North West region while my computer was switched off for more than two months. Remember, you can contact either of us, at armidaleexpress@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Laurie Bullock Group Editor, Northern Tablelands & North West

