newsletters, editors-pick-list,

POLICE are investigating what led to a vehicle rollover on a rural property south of Tamworth on Saturday, which tragically killed a young boy and injured an older man. Oxley police and ambulance paramedics rushed to reports that a side-by-side ATV had rolled at a farm near Quirindi just after 9:30am. A nine-year-old boy who was a passenger in the buggy-type vehicle at the time tragically died at the scene, despite the efforts of residents at the property, police said. The driver, a 41-year-old man, suffered injuries to his arm and leg in the accident and was taken by ambulance to Tamworth hospital for treatment as well as mandatory testing. He is understood to have been in a stable condition at the time. Oxley police officers established a crime scene, which was then forensically examined by the specialist Crash Investigation Unit. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is continuing. An Ambulance NSW spokesperson told the Leader the young boy had been pinned under the vehicle. Four ambulances were called to the scene and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also tasked. Read also: A young boy was killed after being trapped in a tragic accident on a farm near Quirindi on Saturday morning. A man in his 40s was also injured in the accident, on a property on Cattle Creek Road. Both were riding a buggy when it rolled on the property at about 10am on Saturday. The boy, who was about ten years old, died at the scene. He was pinned under the vehicle for some time after the fatal accident. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the service had dispatched four ground vehicles and the Westpac Helicopter to the scene. The man in his 40s was was initially assessed and treated at the scene for minor injuries to his shoulder and leg. He was described as being in a stable condition. He has since been driven to Tamworth hospital in a road ambulance. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News Showcase

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/161efe46-3978-4fef-91c8-a964bf9724c7.jpg/r7_180_2994_1868_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg