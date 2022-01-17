latest-news,

A man has tragically lost his life after a truck crash on the New England Highway near Stonehenge, Glen Innes. Emergency services were called to the scene 10 kilometres south of Glen Innes at about 4pm on Sunday, to find the heavy vehicle had tumbled down an embankment and rolled. The driver, a man yet to be formally identified by police, was the only person inside the wreck. He died at the scene. READ ALSO The New England Highway remained closed in both directions due to the serious crash, with diversions put in place via the Gwydir Highway to Inverell then Guyra Road to re-join the New England Highway at Guyra. Officers attached to New England Police District established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

