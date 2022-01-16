newsletters, editors-pick-list,

AFTER cutting a number of telehealth items from the Medicare Benefits Scheme just weeks ago, the government has now temporarily reinstated them, and poured $24 million in funding into the service. Huge concerns had been raised by the likes of Breast Cancer Network Australia, which believed the changes would mean people suffering through cancer - that lived in rural areas with poor internet or phone connection - would be disadvantaged. But on Sunday federal Minister for Health, Greg Hunt, said telehealth was vital and highlighted its importance given the rapid spread of Omicron. The new funds will be put into expanding what can be covered by telehealth and how, as well as providing the continued supply of personal protective equipment, such as masks, respirators, face shields and gowns for face-to-face consultations. The temporary changes will be in place until June 30. The move has been "cautiously welcomed" by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, which is keen for the changes to be made permanent. READ ALSO: "We have strongly advocated for Medicare rebates to remain for longer telephone consultations and for good reason," president Dr Karen Price said. "Telehealth use in Australia is largely phone-based. Between March 2020 and March 2021, video consultations comprised only 2.4% of telehealth services. Video consultations are not suitable for many patients including older people unaccustomed to the technology or those with unreliable internet access. "The stark reality is that many of the patients who benefit the most from telehealth are also the most disadvantaged when it comes to internet connectivity and reliability." Local GP, Dr Ian Kamerman from Northwest Health, said if cuts are reintroduced it could have negative consequences for people doing it tough. "It would leave a lot of other patients who have chronic diseases unable to access appropriate Medicare rebates for seeing a specialist via telehealth," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

