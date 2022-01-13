newsletters, editors-pick-list,

She dedicated her life to animals when she was alive, and now the legacy of golden girl Betty White is helping to keep kittens safe in Australia. A cat rescue group in regional NSW is calling out for donations in honour of the actress when what would have been her 100th birthday rolls around on Sunday. Volunteer and coordinator of the Tamworth's Brighter Future Cat Rescue Robyn Macari said this fundraiser would give them the opportunity to receive much needed support while also paying tribute to a global icon. "Betty White was an animal fan and a well-loved personality by many of us," she said. "We'll take donations any day of the week but it was just something to put out there for Betty White." Read also: With the mission statement of 'every life matters' the donations received on January 17, White's birthday, will go towards purchasing food and litter to take the financial pressure off volunteer foster families. "Some fosters just can't afford to, they've got time, but they can't physically afford to buy food and litter for extra cats and kittens," she said. "It's just ridiculous the amount of food we go through to keep these babies going." For families looking for a new four-legged friends, adoption prices from Brighter Future are set at $250 but Ms Macari said getting the cats ready for adoption can often cost thousands of dollars. "The adoption fee just covers the vet work basically," she said. "If they're sick or injured ... the adoption fee doesn't go anywhere near it." Ms Macari hopes more people get on board and said the group is also all about giving back to the community offering discounted microchipping to keep all animals safe. "Instead of getting it done at the vets for $30 they can pay $10 and hopefully it gets more of our community animals identifiable," she said. With seven foster homes located around Tamworth Ms Macari said while they'd love more volunteers this would mean more resources which requires more money, which the donations could help fund. "We could certainly do a lot more," she said. Whether you're a cat lover looking to adopt or a Betty White fan Ms Macari urged anyone with change to spare to help out. "They need us," she said. "They just make you laugh and put a smile on your face." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/14058ade-d183-410a-955c-47133c6cf2d1.jpg/r0_272_5338_3288_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg